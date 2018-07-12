ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo Credit: NATO.

Trump Says ‘Not Right Now’ On Georgia’s NATO Membership

(Civil.Ge) — United States President Donald Trump, who participates in the NATO Summit in Brussels, spoke on Georgia at a press conference on July 12, saying the country has a chance to join the Alliance, but “not right now.”

“At a certain point they have a chance, not right now,” Trums said. He earlier noted that “its tough situation with Georgia,” but the Georgian delegation made “a very favorable impression.”

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, who leads the Georgian delegation to the NATO Brussels Summit, had a brief encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO-Georgia Commission meeting today.

According to Margvelashvili’s press office, the Georgian President stressed the importance of strengthening partnership between the two countries, highlighting U.S. role in supporting Georgia’s NATO membership aspirations.

Margvelashvili’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, Tengiz Pkhaladze said Georgia’s contribution to NATO’s international missions and the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership was also reiterated at the meeting.


Civil.Ge

