ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

The Hajj begins in Mecca on the eighth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, if pilgrims are not already wearing their ihram - two pieces of white cloth for me, simple, loose clothing for women - they must do so. Photo Credit: Fadi El Binni of Al Jazeera English, Wikimedia Commons.

The Hajj begins in Mecca on the eighth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, if pilgrims are not already wearing their ihram - two pieces of white cloth for me, simple, loose clothing for women - they must do so. Photo Credit: Fadi El Binni of Al Jazeera English, Wikimedia Commons.

1 Religion World News 

First Day Of Hajj Confirmed As August 19

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Dhu Al-Hijjah, the 12th month in the Islamic calendar, begins on Sunday (August 12), it was confirmed on Saturday night.

The sighting of the crescent moon means that the first day of the annual Hajj pilgrimage will be next Sunday, Aug. 19.

Among the pilgrims will be 1,000 relatives of Egyptian armed forces and police officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, it was announced on Saturday.

The pilgrims, both men and women, will be part of Saudi King Salman’s annual Hajj guest program.

“The Kingdom’s appreciation of families of killed Egyptian military and police members is a recognition of their role in confronting terrorism, and the Kingdom and Egypt are together in addressing evil and oppression,” said Egypt’s Endowments Minister, Mohammed Mukhtar Jumma.

The Hajj terminal at King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah is expected to welcome 310,000 pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season, aviation chiefs said on Saturday.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE