Erdogan Says Idlib Offensive Poses ‘Serious Security Risks’ For Turkey

By PanARMENIAN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal this week that called on the international community to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) upcoming offensive in Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.

Erdogan argued in the opinion article that the price of inaction in Idlib would ultimately lead to a large-scale humanitarian disaster.

“All members of the international community must understand their responsibilities as the assault on Idlib looms. The consequences of inaction are immense,” Erdogan said.

“A regime assault would also create serious humanitarian and security risks for Turkey, the rest of Europe and beyond,” he would add.

The Turkish military currently has a large presence inside the Idlib Governorate; however, it is still not clear whether or not they plan on confronting the Syrian government forces.