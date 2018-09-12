ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Indian PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation

Indian PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan Parliamentary Delegation. Photo Credit: Sri Lanka government.

A Sri Lankan Delegation led by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Prime Minister and Speaker Jayasuriya engaged in an extensive 45 minute bi-lateral discussions.

It had been paid attention of the Indian media, when PM Modi allocated a considerable time for meeting with the Sri Lankan delegation, despite, the focus of the Indian government and many other state sectors has been on a number of other issues, due to the mineral oil crisis.

The Sri Lankan delegation included The Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan, Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Rauf Hakeem, Gayantha Karunathilake and Mano Ganeshan, along with MPs Douglas Devananda, Vijitha Herath and the General Secretary of Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake.


