Putin And Xi Jinping Meet, Sign Accords For Trade And Investment

By Eurasia Review

Talks between Russia’s Vladimir Putin and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping have been held in Vladivostok.

The talks, which began in a restricted format and then continued with the participation of the two countries’ delegations, covered bilateral cooperation and key international matters.

Following the talks, the two heads of state attended the ceremony for exchanging documents signed during the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping’s working visit to the Russian Federation.

Among the documents signed were memorandums on establishing the Business Council of the Far East and the Baikal Region of Russia and North East of China and on consolidating Russian-Chinese regional, production and investment cooperation in the Far East, as well as a programme for the development of Russia-China trade, economic and investment cooperation in Russia’s Far East in 2018–2024.

Also signed were documents on cooperation between the Russian and Chinese Olympic committees and between Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and the China Media Group, as well as an agreement between Far Eastern Federal University and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences on establishing centres of Russian and Chinese studies.

In addition, a loan agreement between Vnesheconombank and China Development Bank on granting up to 12 billion yuan and a treaty on the rights of the participants in the KAMAZ Weichai company were signed.