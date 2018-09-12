World Sufi Forum Asks International Bodies To Enact Laws Against Disrespecting Holy Prophets – OpEd

By Ghulam Rasool Dehlvi*

On September 3, 2018, the World Sufi Forum (WSF), an apex body of Indian Sufi-oriented Muslims, wrote a letter to the UN Secretary, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), European Union (EU) and other international bodies. In this letter, the WSF called for enacting the international laws against disrespecting holy Prophets and sacred personalities. This letter has been written in the wake of the recent failed plan to draw contemptuous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in Netherlands (Holland).

In line with the guidelines of UNHRC Resolution 16/18, the WSF urged the UN to speak up against the ill-conceived racist designs to defame, denigrate or disrespect the holy personalities of any faith tradition. It asked the world community to combat negative stereotyping and stigmatization of any faith community and its leaders, discrimination and incitement to violence as per the Resolution 16/18 adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2011.

“It has now become inevitable to make laws, at international levels, to curb the contemptuous and disrespectful behavior towards the holy Prophets and sacred personalities in future”, it wrote. “The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and European Union must discourage any future blasphemous act against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which leads to an environment of tension, discord and distress in the Muslim world”, it added.

It is about time the world community curtailed such factors which only help the religious extremists who are on the lookout for such ‘opportunities’ to seek justifications to their acts of violence.

The recently cancelled cartoon contest planned by the anti-Islam Wilders Geer only resulted in the emergence of extremist thoughts and groups. It not only halted the moderate Muslims’ global efforts towards attaining peace, but also strengthened the extremist narratives underfoot in the social media.

While we need more tolerance, respect for cultural and religious diversity and enhanced dialogue at all levels, we need to fight extremism in all forms and manifestations.

In its letter to the UN Secretary, the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), European Union (EU) and other international bodies, the WSF stresses that: