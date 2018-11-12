ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 12, 2018
Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

Iran Sells 700,000 Oil Barrels On Stock Exchange

Tasnim News Agency

By

Iran sold 700,000 barrels of oil through its stock exchange on Sunday.

Three buyers placed their bids when the 700,000 barrels of crude were offered for sale in the international ring of the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

They were sold at a price of $64.97 a barrel, in three deals.

During the first stage, Iran had sold 280,000 barrels of crude in the stock exchange on October 28.

In July, Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said Iran would sell oil through stock exchange to counter the US sanctions on the country’s oil exports.

The US had announced plans to drive Iran’s oil exports down to zero, but backed off from its policy and granted waivers to at least 8 countries that import Iranian oil.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

