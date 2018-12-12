ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, December 13, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Various Venezuelan 2007–2015 series bolívar fuerte banknotes. Photo by Jorge Andrés Paparoni Bruzual, Wikipedia Commons.

Various Venezuelan 2007–2015 series bolívar fuerte banknotes. Photo by Jorge Andrés Paparoni Bruzual, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Business 

Venezuela’s Inflation Was Shocking 1.3 Million Percent In Past Year

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Venezuela’s consumer prices rose 1.3 million percent in the year ending in November, the opposition-controlled National Assembly said on Monday, December 10 as hyperinflation and recession grip the OPEC member, Reuters reports.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast earlier this year that inflation would top 1 million percent in 2018 and 10 million percent next year. Monthly inflation decelerated to 144 percent in November from 148 percent the prior month and 233 percent in September, the National Assembly said in a report.

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro late last month increased the monthly minimum wage by 150 percent to 4,500 bolivars, fewer than $10 at the black market exchange rate. Citizens had complained that they could not afford basic items despite a previous 60-fold minimum wage increase in August.

The National Assembly has become the only reliable source for consumer price data since the government stopped publishing economic indicators years ago as falling oil prices sent activity tumbling. The IMF has been pressuring Venezuela to provide it with official economic data, sources said last month.

Maduro blames an ‘economic war’ waged by domestic business interests and the United States for Venezuela’s woes. Critics point to his interventionist policies and printing of money to finance a wide fiscal deficit as the causes of hyperinflation and shortages of basic goods.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE