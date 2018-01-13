Syria: Army Takes Control Of Seven More Towns In Aleppo Province
The Syrian Arab Army continues its restless drive throughout the southwestern countryside of Aleppo province, wresting control of yet another seven towns and villages on Friday, January 12 en-route to link up with other government forces in eastern Idlib, Al-Masdar News reports.
Following the opening of a new offensive axis by Syrian troops against armed groups in the Al-Hass plateau region of southwest Aleppo on Friday morning, pro-government forces have since sped on forward throughout the day to capture yet another seven settlements on top of the 5 they seized earlier in the day.
Military-linked sources have identified the newly captured towns and villages as Jubb Intash Fawqani, Jubb Intash Tahtani, As-Suhur, Al-Hardanah, Rasm al-Amaysh, As-Salihiyah and Al-Hawayir.
Whether or not clashes were required in order for government troops to take control of the settlements remains unknown; however, given the general speed of the Syrian army’s advance (again, having captured another 5 towns earlier in the day), it is highly possible that jihadist fighters were either not present or had since abandoned the area in which pro-government forces are advancing, the media outlet says.
