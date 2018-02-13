Trump Budget Promises To Raise Utility Bills For Pacific Northwesterners, Leaves Seniors, Children And American Families Behind – OpEd

By U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., released the following statement on the Trump administration’s budget proposal to Congress:

“Oregonians raised hell last year when Trump tried to raise power bills for Pacific Northwesterners by selling off Bonneville Power, and yet his administration is back at it again. Our investment shouldn’t be put up for sale to free up money for runaway military spending or tax cuts for billionaires. I fought off efforts to privatize Bonneville a decade ago and I’ll do everything in my power to stop this misguided scheme.

“On top of that, Trump’s cuts to the Hanford nuclear reservation cleanup make this budget proposal downright dangerous for everyone who lives near the Columbia River.

“The rest of the budget isn’t any better. This administration clearly believes in forcing hardworking Americans to work even harder to earn a living. The Trump budget pilfers resources from seniors and families to fund runaway military spending that would do nothing but enrich defense contractors and a ridiculous wall that won’t make us safer.

“Trump’s budget takes food out of the mouths of elderly Americans by cutting funding for Meals on Wheels, makes college more expensive for young people trying to get ahead and shreds support for Americans who need a leg up. Despite his campaign promises to get Americans back to work, Trump is cutting funding for the programs that would help unemployed Americans find work or train for new jobs, while adding impossibly complicated bureaucracy to programs that prevent people from starving.”