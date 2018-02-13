Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Standard Missile 3 launched from Aegis combat system–equipped USS Decatur during Missile Defense Agency ballistic missile flight test intercepting separated ballistic missile threat target (U.S. Navy)

US Wants To Fund 37 Aegis Missile Defense Systems In Romania And Poland

The US administration has asked to allocate funds for the construction of 37 Aegis missile defense systems in Romania and Poland, the operations director of the Missile Defense Agency, Gary Pannett, said on Monday.

“Within the framework of the draft budget for the 2019 financial year, we have requested 1.8 billion dollars for the systems. The missile defense agency will provide 37 Aegis SM-3 systems to facilities in Romania and Poland, as well as on ships along the respective coasts,” Pennett said at a special briefing in the Pentagon.

On Monday, the US administration submitted the draft budget for the 2019 financial year, which begins October 1, 2018, for consideration by Congress.

