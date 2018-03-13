Afghanistan: Kabul Urged To Recognize Taliban As Political Party

By Tasnim News Agency

A member of the Kabul provincial council said peace and security would return to Afghanistan if the national unity government recognizes the Taliban militant group as an official political party.

Speaking to Tasnim, Attaullah Faizani said the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan would come to an end if the government allows the establishment of a political center for the Taliban in the capital, Kabul, and recognizes the group as an official political party.

The Afghan figure added that such a move by the government would help restore peace and security to the crisis-hit country.

The Taliban’s only demand is the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan after 17 years of war, Faizani further said, adding that it is the entire Afghan nation’s demand.

The United States now has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan. The Pentagon seeks to send almost 4,000 more supposedly to expand training of Afghan military forces and bolster US counterterrorism operations.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in US history with a cost of about $1 trillion. More than 2,400 Americans have died and another 20,000 have been wounded in the country since the invasion in 2001.