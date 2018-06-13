ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano. Photo Credit: IAEA

IAEA Says Ready To Help North Korea Denuclearization

IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano on Tuesday welcomed the Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit, which includes the North Korea’s commitment towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Amano said that the IAEA will closely follow the negotiations to be held between the two countries to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK Summit.

“The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned, subject to authorization by the IAEA’s Board of Governors,” Amano said in a statement.


