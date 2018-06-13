Sri Lanka: Solar-Powered Agricultural Water Supplied To Farmers

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena held a special discussion at the Presidential Secretariat on the Shasya Shakthi Project implemented in parallel to the Gramashakthi people’s movement, the national program of poverty alleviation.

Under the first stage of the Shasya Shakthi Project, solar powered agricultural water supply systems will be introduced in 3,000 acres for 3,000 farmer families selected under the Mahaweli Development Scheme, Sri Lanka’s largest multi-purpose development program.

The motive behind the project is to provide new technology and knowledge to B Onion and Chilies cultivation and contribute towards the economic development of Sri Lanka. In order to face the fluctuating climatic conditions and to the drought that is caused, as well as reducing the usage of electricity and fuel consumption are key aspects of this project.

Gramashakthi Entrepreneurship Promotion Program, Mahaweli Development and Environment Ministry and People’s Bank will jointly implement the project.