Qatar’s Foreign Ministry’s Secretary General Meets Iranian Ambassador

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry Secretary General Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Wednesday with Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Mohammad Ali Sobhani.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and means of boosting and developing them. In addition, the meeting reviewed the latest updates on the Gulf crisis as well as a number of issues of common concern, according to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting follows on Qatar and the United States signing Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that strengthens the existing strategic framework for combating terrorism. The memorandum lays out a series of steps the two countries will take over the coming months and years to interrupt and disable terror financing flows and intensify counterterrorism activities globally. The agreement includes milestones to ensure both countries are accountable to their commitments.

The US has accused Iran of supporting terrorism in the region. In addition, the Arab Quartet of Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are currently maintaining sanctions against Qatar for what they consider that country’s support of terrorism.