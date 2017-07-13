Map of Georgia highlighting Abkhazia (green) and South Ossetia (purple). Source: United Nations Cartographic Section, Wikipedia Commons.Map of Georgia highlighting Abkhazia (green) and South Ossetia (purple). Source: United Nations Cartographic Section, Wikipedia Commons.

Russia Condemns Attack On Russian Tourists In Abkhazia

On July 11, unidentified persons attacked Russian tourists near Gudauta in Abkhazia. One of the tourists received a fatal wound and died.

“The Foreign Ministry of Russia is deeply concerned about this event and hopes that the law-enforcement agencies in the Republic of Abkhazia will do their best to find and apprehend the criminals,” the Russian Ministry said, adding the Russian Embassy in Sukhum is monitoring the investigation and is providing all the necessary assistance to the victims of the attack.

The Republic of Abkhazia is recognised only by Russia and a small number of other countries. While Georgia lacks control over Abkhazia, the Georgian government, the United Nations and the majority of the world’s governments consider Abkhazia part of Georgia,

