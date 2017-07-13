Turkey: Security Forces Kill Five Islamic State Militants

Turkish security forces killed five suspected Daesh “Islamic State group” militants in the central Turkish province of Konya, as the country remains on high alert just days before the first anniversary of the failed coup.

“During the operation, the five terrorists were neutralised after they resisted armed forces and four security forces were lightly injured,” the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

Police also seized five Kalashnikovs, a gun and ammunition, among other weapons, during the raid.

According to the Dogan news agency, the raid was part of an investigation into whether the suspects were plotting attacks on celebrations of the thwarting of last year’s failed coup.

The governor’s office’s statement did not confirm whether the suspects were indeed planning attacks.

Police initiated the raid after sunrise, targeting a house thought to have belonged to an IS cell. A total of 10 addresses were raided, according to Dogan.

Turkey has been on alert following a series of attacks thought to have been perpetrated by IS and Kurdish separatist militants over the last 18 months.

The country’s interior ministry said in a report on Tuesday that there had been 14 major terrorist attacks conducted by Islamic State including 10 suicide bombings, one bomb attack and three armed attacks. A total of 304 people were killed in these attacks, including 10 police officers and one soldier.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed last week that 3,000 IS militants had been killed by Turkish forces in northern Syria.

He added that Turkey had deported 5,000 terror suspects and banned another 53,000 people from entering.

Original source