Afghanistan: Over 100 Militants Killed In Paktia Operations

By Fars News Agency

Paktia police on Friday claimed that more than 100 Taliban militants were killed in military operations carried out by government forces in Paktia province on Thursday.

The two military operations were supported by the Afghan Air Force, Paktia police said in a statement on Friday, TOLOnews reported.

The statement said one of the operations was carried out in Machalgho area in Ahmad Abad district in the province in which 55 Taliban militants were killed and many others wounded.

The statement said many members of Taliban’s Red Unit and their commanders are among those killed in the operation.

A large number of weapons and ammunition was destroyed in the operation, the statement said.

Another military operation, the statement said, was conducted in Shamozai, Patak, Haibatkhail and Yamanikhail villages in Zurmat district of Paktia in which 46 Taliban militants were killed.

Ayub, also known as Karamat, a former designated district governor of Taliban and Musa, a commander of the group were among those killed in the military operation.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said airstrikes in Ahmad Abad district in Paktia left 33 Taliban and 17 others wounded. The ministry added that 77 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes in Zurmat district and eight others were wounded.

The ministry said seven commanders of the Taliban were among those killed in the airstrikes.

Taliban has rejected claims of high casualty toll on their fighters, claiming that airstrikes and operations in Paktia and Nangarhar provinces have left dozens of civilians dead and wounded.