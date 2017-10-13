New York Police Launch Harvey Weinstein Investigation

Recent reports regarding Harvey Weinstein have spurred the New York Police Department to open a criminal investigation, Variety confirmed on Thursday, October 12.

“Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

A chorus of women have detailed accounts of sexual harassment with the movie executive, including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne.

In a bombshell New York Times report last week, eight women spoke out against Weinstein, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, The Weinstein Company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.