ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Macedonia's Nikola Gruevski. Photo by Ристе Павлоски, Wikipedia Commons.

Macedonia's Nikola Gruevski. Photo by Ристе Павлоски, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Macedonia: Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Former PM Gruevski

RFE RL 0 Comments

By

(RFE/RL) — Macedonian police have issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski, who has been convicted and sentenced to a two-year prison term on corruption-related charges.

Interior Ministry spokesman Toni Angelovski said the warrant for Gruevski’s arrest was issued November 12 following court instructions.

Judges on November 9 rejected Gruevski’s final appeal against his serving the sentence.

The former leader of the conservative main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE was sentenced in May to two years in prison for unlawfully influencing Interior Ministry officials over the purchase of a luxury vehicle at an estimated cost of 600,000 euros ($674,500).

Court clerks have tried in vain to locate Gruevski and personally serve him the order to present himself at the prison.

Gruevski, 48, was prime minister from 2006-2016. He is the former leader of the main opposition conservative VMRO-DPMNE party, which claims he is being politically persecuted.

He is still facing three other corruption trials, including over a major wiretapping scandal, and could be handed longer sentences than the one already given to him.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

RFE RL

RFE RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282