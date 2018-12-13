ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, December 14, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iraq jet fighter airplane
1 World News 

Iraq Bombs Islamic State Positions In Syria

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iraqi military bombed two Islamic State, or Daesh, positions inside Syria being used as meeting locations by members of the terror group, the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

The statement said at least 30 Daesh members were at one of the sites, while 14 others were present at the other, the Daily Star reported.

Acting on intelligence sources, the military said the targeted positions were in the area of Souseh, near the border with Iraq.

The terrorist group, which once occupied a third of Iraq’s territory, has been largely defeated in the country but still poses a threat along the border with Syria.

The Iraqi army has regularly bombed Daesh targets across the border since last year, with the approval of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE