Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel: Police Reportedly Recommend Netanyahu Be Indicted

Israeli police have reportedly recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted over allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Police were expected to submit their recommendations Tuesday evening following a 14-month long investigation into the “gifts affair” in which Netanyahu is alleged to have improperly accepted expensive gifts from businessmen.

The charges stem from two separate investigations, Case 1000 and Case 2000. The former involves allegations that Netanyahu accepted gifts worth thousands of dollars from wealthy businessmen. The other, focuses on an alleged deal with Yedioth newspaper for more positive coverage in exchange for a crackdown on its rival outlet.

Netanyahu, who vehemently denies the allegations, has been questioned multiple times since the start of last year, according to Reuters. If reports are correct, the police now believe they have found enough evidence for an indictment. Their recommendation will go to the country’s attorney general for a final decision.

