Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Oliver Ivanovic. Photo Credit: Medija centar Beograd, Wikipedia Commons.

Oliver Ivanovic. Photo Credit: Medija centar Beograd, Wikipedia Commons.
1 World News 

Police Admit Evidence-Tampering In Ivanovic Murder Case

Balkan Insight 0 Comments

By

By Filip Rudic and Bahrie Sadiku

A court document obtained by BIRN reveals that two policemen in north Kosovo admitted in court to tampering with evidence at the crime scene where Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic was shot dead.

Two policemen admitted to tampering with evidence at the scene of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic’s murder, according to a written record of a decision by the Basic Court in the town of Mitrovica to release them from detention.

One of the policemen, identified by the initials Z.J., told the court that he did what the prosecution alleged “out of ignorance and lack of training, and not deliberately”, and that he sincerely regretted his actions.

The lawyer for the other policeman, identified as D.M., told the court that her client called an ambulance on his mobile phone, thinking that Ivanovic was sick but not realising what had happened to him, according to the court document.

During the hearing in Mitrovica on Monday, the prosecution said that the surveillance videos examined by the investigators showed Z.J. picking up a bullet casing from the crime scene and putting it in his pocket.

According to the prosecution, the second policemen, D.M., saw Z.J. doing this but did not react.

The prosecution also claimed the two officers allowed a passer-by to walk into the crime scene where Ivanovic was shot dead on January 16 in front of his party’s offices in northern Mitrovica.

The court ruled that the prosecution already has all the evidence from the crime scene, so there are no concerns that the suspects, who were released from custody on Monday, could destroy any evidence.

The two policemen from the mainly Serb northern part of Mitrovica were arrested on Saturday.

Ivanovic was the head of the Freedom, Democracy, Justice initiative, which was opposed to the main Belgrade-backed Kosovo Serb party, Srpska Lista, which is part of the Kosovo government.

The well-known politician had said several times that he and his family had received threats, and had asked Kosovo, Serbia and others for help, but without any response.

Serbia declared his murder an act of terrorism and demanded to be allowed to participate in bringing the culprits to justice.

Ivanovic was seen as a political moderate who advocated coexistence between Kosovo’s Serb minority and Albanian majority.

Before his death however he was being retried for allegedly ordering the murder of Kosovo Albanians in 1999 during the war in 1999. He pleaded not guilty.

Balkan Insight

Balkan Insight

The Balkan Insight (fornerkt the Balkin Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN) is a close group of editors and trainers that enables journalists in the region to produce in-depth analytical and investigative journalism on complex political, economic and social themes. BIRN emerged from the Balkan programme of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting, IWPR, in 2005. The original IWPR Balkans team was mandated to localise that programme and make it sustainable, in light of changing realities in the region and the maturity of the IWPR intervention. Since then, its work in publishing, media training and public debate activities has become synonymous with quality, reliability and impartiality. A fully-independent and local network, it is now developing as an efficient and self-sustainable regional institution to enhance the capacity for journalism that pushes for public debate on European-oriented political and economic reform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE