Sri Lanka’s Sirisena Meets Buddhist And Muslim Leaders In Japan

Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena who is on a State visit to Japan met Tuesday with the Chief Incumbents of the Sri Lanka Buddhist Temples in Japan in Tokyo. During this meeting, the President extended his gratitude to the Buddhist monks for their great service in promoting Buddhism and expressed his pleasure in meeting with them.

Sirisena pointed out the need of building our Sri Lankan young generation as a generation rich with moral values and self-discipline while giving them a better understanding regarding our cultural values and the President further said that a great responsibility lies with the religious leaders in this regard.

Later, a group of representatives, including Muslim religious leaders met with Sirisena at the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo. During this meeting they stated that whatever allegations were leveled against the President by whomsoever his commitment to build sustainable peace in Sri Lanka is praiseworthy and they are ready to provide every possible assistance in this regard.

Expressing his views regarding the recent incidents occurred in Kandy Sirisena stated that he is extremely concerned over that incident which was created by a handful of people, in an environment where steps are being taken to build peace and brotherhood among all the communities.

The representatives expressing their views too said that all the Sri Lankans irrespective of ethnic and religious differences elected President Maithripala Sirisena as the Head of State on January 08, 2015, to establish peace and reconciliation in the country.