World Economic Forum on Latin America Seeks To Shape New Narrative For Region

The 13th World Economic Forum on Latin America will gather over 700 leaders from government, business and civil society to help shape a new narrative for the region, as an intense electoral cycle over the next two years promises far-reaching political and socio-economic impacts.

Under the theme, Latin America at a Turning Point: Shaping the New Narrative, the meeting will seek to harness this momentum to help shape the new narrative, one that draws its wealth in human and natural resources and places responsible leadership and people’s well-being at the centre. It will include technology and innovation as key drivers to modernize economies, enhance productivity and advance economic progress for all.

The meeting will help organizations navigate and shape the economic, political and technological transformations to come. It will explore how the Fourth Industrial Revolution can help the region to maximize its potential and foster its entrepreneurial spirit and thriving start-up ecosystem.

“The 2018 regional meeting will undoubtedly mark a milestone in the Latin American agenda. With the engagement of public, private and civil society leaders, we will be able to collectively shape a new narrative for the region. Latin America is in a decisive electoral cycle, which provides an opportunity to embrace technology and innovation while envisioning long-term value creation to catalyse economic progress in a sustainable and inclusive manner,” said Marisol Argueta de Barillas, Head of Regional Agenda – Latin America, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum LLC.

“Twelve years have passed since São Paulo state hosted the first World Economic Forum on Latin America in 2006. This is a special moment, a meeting that greatly honours us and allows us to reciprocate the Forum in its work in opening the dialogue and awareness of the world’s main issues. São Paulo receives the Forum with open arms. I wish you all an excellent forum,” said Geraldo Alckmin, Governor of São Paulo, Brazil.

“The city of São Paulo is proud to host the World Economic Forum on Latin America. The city of São Paulo is the largest consumer centre in Latin America. Brazil’s regained growth will help the expansion of the Latin American economy. It’s a great time for international investors to get to know the various business opportunities in the city and state of São Paulo,” said João Doria, Mayor of São Paulo.

Key participants from the region include: Michel Temer, President of Brazil; Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado, Vice-President of Panama; Jorge Faurie, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Argentina; Cármen Lúcia Antunes Rocha, President, Supreme Federal Court of Brazil; Henrique Meirelles, Minister of Finance of Brazil; Geraldo Alckmin Filho, Governor of São Paulo, Brazil; João Doria, Mayor of São Paulo, Brazil; Mauricio Cardenas, Minister of Finance and Public Credit of Colombia; Manuel A. Gonzalez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica; Roberto Azevêdo, Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO); Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Santiago; Luis Alberto Moreno, President, Inter-American Development Bank, Washington DC; Member of Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum; Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Secretary of the Economy of Mexico; Maria Soledad Nuñez Mendez, Minister of Housing and Habitat of Paraguay; and Lieneke María Schol Calle, Minister of Production of Peru.