Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump. Credit: Arab News.Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump. Credit: Arab News.

1 World News 

US Close To Sealing $100 Billion Arms Deals With Saudi Arabia

Al Bawaba News 0 Comment , , , , ,

By

The United States is set to complete a series of arms deals worth over $100 billion for Saudi Arabia, an unnamed senior White House Official told Reuters on Friday.

According to the official, the US could boost the kingdom’s defence capabilities with a package that may surpass $300 billion over a decade.

The US will still however ensure that Israel maintains its qualitative edge over its neighbours, the official added.

“We are in the final stages of a series of deals,” the official said.

The multi-billion dollar arms package is being prepared ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh on May 19.

Washington is Riyadh’s main supplier of arms and military equipment, with the ultra-conservative kingdom having purchased tens of billions of dollars in fighter jets and command and control systems in recent years.

While rights groups have criticised the US for supplying Saudi Arabia with arms as it continues its brutal war in Yemen, the lucrative deals come as Trump attempts to fulfil his campaign pledge of stimulating the US economy through manufacturing.

“It’s good for the American economy but it will also be good in terms of building a capability that is appropriate for the challenges of the region,” the anonymous official said.

On his maiden foreign trip as US president, Trump is expected to discuss the fight against the Islamic State group, the war in Yemen and threats to maritime shipping in the Red Sea with Gulf leaders.

Discussions about safe havens for Syrian refugees, or ‘de-escalation zones’, will also be feature prominently during the president’s trip.

As well as visiting Saudi Arabia, Trump’s trip will include stops to Israel, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily for a NATO Group of Seven summit.

Original source

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world.The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

You May Also Like

Iran's Keyhan Kalhor.

Iran: Kamancheh Master Plays At Tehran Venue Amid Conservative Backlash Against Concerts

Radio Zamaneh 0
EU's Jean-Claude Juncker. Photo Credit: Factio popularis Europaea, Wikipedia Commons.

Juncker To Unveil Post-Brexit Plan

EurActiv 0
United States' Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The Murder That Exposed Hillary’s Grim Legacy In Honduras – OpEd

Other Words 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please Support Eurasia Review

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE