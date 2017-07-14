EU-Ukraine Summit Discusses Visa Liberalization, Russia

The summit in Kyiv welcomed the completion of the ratification of the association agreement and the recent entry into force of visa liberalization for Ukrainian citizens, both of which are fundamental steps towards reinforcing the EU-Ukraine partnership.

“This Summit is a good moment to celebrate the strong and deepening friendship between the European Union and Ukraine,” said Donald Tusk, European Council President

Leaders discussed the importance of pursuing an ambitious reform process, especially in the fight against corruption, as well as ways to maximize the benefits/potential of the EU-Ukraine association agreement. Leaders also discussed the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, including the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

The European Union was represented by Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, and Jean Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission. Ukraine was represented by President Petro Poroshenko.

Additionally, the leaders welcomed the ratification by all EU countries of the association agreement, including the deep and comprehensive free trade area. The agreement will enter into force on September 1, 2017.

Most of the association agreement is already operational. Many political and sectoral parts of the agreement have been provisionally applied since 1 September 2014, while its trade part, the deep and comprehensive free trade area (DCFTA), has been provisionally applied since 1 January 2016. Trade between the EU and Ukraine continued to grow over this period of time and the EU has reinforced its position as Ukraine’s primary partner. Trade between the two grew by almost 30% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.