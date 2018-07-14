Anthony Bourdain Nominated For Six Emmys For “Parts Unknown”

By PanARMENIAN

“Parts Unknown”, the much-loved food and travel show hosted by Anthony Bourdain, who died in early June, was nominated for six Emmys on Thursday, July 12, BuzzFeed News reports.

Bourdain himself was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for the show’s episode on Southern Italy, and in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special category for his role as executive producer.

The show also received nods for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

There was also a nomination for the short-form series on CNN.com called Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown, which is up for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has been nominated for 31 Emmys since its debut, across all categories. To date, the show has won five statues.

Bourdain killed himself in a French hotel room amid filming of Parts Unknown. He was 61 years old.

Bourdain visited Armenia to shoot an entertaining episode for his “Parts Unknown” series. He took a wide-angle look at the culture and history of this country, with musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian as his guides.