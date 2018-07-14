ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, July 14, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Anthony Bourdain. Photo Credit: Peabody Awards, Wikimedia Commons.

Anthony Bourdain. Photo Credit: Peabody Awards, Wikimedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Anthony Bourdain Nominated For Six Emmys For “Parts Unknown”

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

“Parts Unknown”, the much-loved food and travel show hosted by Anthony Bourdain, who died in early June, was nominated for six Emmys on Thursday, July 12, BuzzFeed News reports.

Bourdain himself was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program for the show’s episode on Southern Italy, and in the Outstanding Informational Series or Special category for his role as executive producer.

The show also received nods for Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera), and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera).

There was also a nomination for the short-form series on CNN.com called Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown, which is up for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” has been nominated for 31 Emmys since its debut, across all categories. To date, the show has won five statues.

Bourdain killed himself in a French hotel room amid filming of Parts Unknown. He was 61 years old.

Bourdain visited Armenia to shoot an entertaining episode for his “Parts Unknown” series. He took a wide-angle look at the culture and history of this country, with musician of Armenian descent Serj Tankian (System of a Down), and historian/Armenian resident Richard Giragosian as his guides.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE