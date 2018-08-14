ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

catholic priest
1 Opinion Religion 

PA Grand Jury Report Based On Accusations – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

The Pennsylvania grand jury report on six dioceses in Pennsylvania will attract the prurient interest of the public, much to the delight of the media. But when the dust settles, what counts are the facts.

The media are saying that the report will name “more than 300 predator priests.” Not true.

  • Many of those named are not priests: the list includes lay persons, deacons, and seminarians.
  • Many—perhaps a majority—are dead, and cannot rebut the accusations.
  • Even among the living, most have not had an opportunity to rebut the accusations.
  • In most cases there has been no attempt by the dioceses, or the grand jury, to verify the accusations. That is what happens when an investigation extends back to World War II.

Catholics want the guilty to pay, but any fair-minded person also wants due process for the accused. In this crazed #MeToo environment, that is not easy, and this is doubly true when the accused are Catholic priests.

Those awaiting a grand jury report on the sexual abuse of minors in the public schools, or among the clergy of other religions, shouldn’t hold their breath. It will never happen.

This is akin to doing an investigation of crime in low-income minority neighborhoods, allowing white-collar crimes committed in the suburbs to go scot-free, and then concluding non-whites to be criminally prone. It is a scam.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

William Donohue

William Donohue

William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE