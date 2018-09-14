Syrian Army Regains Control Of Strategic Regions In Badiyeh Of Sweida

By Fars News Agency

The Syrian army imposed control over several strategic regions during cleansing operations against the ISIL in Eastern Badiyeh (desert) of Sweida after tightening noose on the terrorists in Toloul al-Safa region.

The Syrian army units attacked the ISIL terrorists’ stronghold in Toloul al-Safa in Eastern Badiyeh of Sweida from several fronts on Thursday, advancing in the heights of the region.

Meantime, a field source referred to the Syrian army’s extensive advance, saying that they smashed a military vehicle of terrorists by advancing in the Northern front of Toloul al-Safa, killing over 10 terrorists, including their snipers.

Also, in the Western front, the army troops advanced hundreds of meters in the depth of the terrorists’ stronghold after heavy clashes.

A field source said that the Syrian army has advanced 3.5km in the depth of the rocky regions, adding that clashes still continue between the army forces and terrorists.

Once the army gains back full control over the high rocky regions of Toloul al-Safa, the ISIL’s strong defense lines will be broken and their supply lines will be cut, resulting in the Syrian army forces’ military control over the region.

In a relevant development on Wednesday, the Syrian army forces continued storming ISIL’s positions in the Eastern desert of Sweida, seizing control over more points in Toloul al-Safa.

The army men stormed ISIL’s strongholds in the depth of Eastern desert of Sweida, imposing control over more points in the rocks in Toloul al-Safa region.

In the meantime, the army’s artillery and missile units and aircraft pounded ISIL’s movements and positions in Toloul al-Safa, inflicting major losses on the terrorists.

A field source pointed to the tightening of the army’s siege on the ISIL in Toloul al-Safa, adding that the army units have now imposed control over a large rocky region with a number caves and hideouts of the ISIL terrorists.

The source further said that other units of the army repelled ISIL’s heavy attack Northeast of Toloul al-Safa to lift government forces’ siege on the terrorists.

ISIL suffered heavy casualties in the failed attacks and pulled the remaining pockets of fighters from the battlefield.