US Supports Construction Of Gas Pipeline From Azerbaijan To Europe

By Trend News Agency

The US supports the construction of a gas pipeline providing the transportation of Azerbaijani gas from the Shah Deniz field to Europe, the US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said at a briefing, according to TASS.

Perry added that the United States stands for competition. He confirmed that the US supports another pipeline delivering Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region to Europe.

Diversification of energy sources is a strategic task for the EU, he said. SGC is one of the most important projects in this direction, he noted.

He expressed confidence that the project will be completed in time and its capacity will grow over years.

The SGC is one of the priority projects for the EU, and it provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

On May 29, Baku hosted the launch ceremony of the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor project, and on June 12, the opening ceremony of TANAP pipeline was held in the Turkish province of Eskisehir with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan – Ilham Aliyev, Turkey – Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine – Petro Poroshenko and Serbia – Alexander Vucic.

Thus, the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field coming out of the Sangachal terminal expanded for Shah Deniz-2 project and passing through the expanded South Caucasus Gas Pipeline, has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor. The next stage was the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which the gas will enter the territory of Turkey and will pass on further to Europe.

The TANAP pipeline has been laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the Western border of Turkey. The TANAP pipeline together with another – Trans-Adriatic – gas pipeline is part of the “Southern Gas Corridor” project, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani “Shah Deniz” field to Europe.