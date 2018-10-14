ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, October 14, 2018
Buyer Of Banksy’s Self-Destructed Painting Keeps $1.4 Mln Worth Deal

PanARMENIAN

Buyer of the modern art painter Banksy’s “Girl with Balloon” self-destructed painting keeps the $1.4 mln worth deal despite of the painting being damaged. The information was passed by Sotheby’s auction house.

On October 6, when it was announced at the auction that the deal was officially made and the buyer could collect the painting, it was cut to several pieces due to the special paper cutting devices installed in the frame. Despite that the buyer of the painting has not refused to still purchase it and her art works identification service, Pest Control gave a new name of “Love in the Trash” to Banksy’s damaged painting. “A live performance was sold in the auction for the first time”, Sotheby’s commented on the purchase of the painting and its remaining, reports RBK.

“At the beginning I was shocked but then slowly I understood that I will have my own piece in the history of art”, said the buyer.

The official announcement also stated that this case of self-destructed art was not the first work as there were also similar cases by Gustav Metzger and Jean Tinguely.

After the destruction of the painting, the director of Sotheby’s, Alex Branczik supposed that it will be sold for even a higher price, which however didn’t happen. Meanwhile “Girl with Balloon” still exceeded Banksy’s personal record.


PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

