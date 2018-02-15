Iran: IRGC Assists Energy Ministry In Cloud Seeding

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s minister of energy said the ministry has launched cooperation with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in cloud-seeding operations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday, Reza Ardekanian said the Armed Forces have provided the administration with help in cloud-seeding operations as part of programs to fight drought.

Since the two planes at the disposal of a cloud-seeding center were too old, the IRGC has begun cooperation with the Energy Ministry in this initiative.

In January, the IRGC Aerospace Force commander voiced readiness to help the Energy Ministry to carry out cloud-seeding operations, saying his forces were at the Iranian nation’s service and would mobilize all equipment to help the administration.

It came after frequent droughts and low rainfall in Iran over the past autumn forced the administration to opt for cloud seeding in the hope of squeezing more precipitation out of the atmosphere.

Cloud seeding originated in the US in the 1940’s. The method generally used in the winter involves ground-based generators set at high elevations that are literally fired up to release plumes containing silver iodide crystals into storm clouds. When water vapor or droplets attach to the silver iodide crystal, latent heat is also released, and it increases cloud size and the duration of storms.

Global warming has forced many arid and semi-arid areas around the world, including Iran, to suffer from drought.