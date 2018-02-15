Qatar To Offer Iraq $1B In Loans, Investments For Reconstruction

By Eurasia Review

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that the State of Qatar is providing a package of loans and investments in infrastructure and reconstruction projects in the sisterly Republic of Iraq worth one billion dollars, based on its constant concern to help the Iraqi people.

In his speech, His Excellency presented the greetings of HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the participants in the Kuwait International Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq (KICRI), stressing the interest of His Highness in the proceedings of the conference and its support for the brotherly Iraq to regain its role and place in its regional and international environment.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that the meeting is taking place under precise circumstances that call for concerted Arab, regional and international efforts to support efforts to stabilize the brotherly Republic of Iraq as well as supporting the government’s efforts and reconstruction program as well as support national development plans 2018/2022 and 2023/2027. He expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government to restore stability, achieve reconciliation and establish civil peace.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister affirmed the keenness of the State of Qatar to support Iraq and all efforts aimed at guaranteeing its unity and sovereignty, enhancing its security and stability, and building a democratic Iraq in cooperation with all political parties and all components of Iraqi society.

Al-Thani praised the sacrifices and courage of the Iraqi people and their armed forces in the great victory they have achieved in their war against ISIS, terrorism, and extremism in all its forms. He pointed out that these sacrifices led to the liberation of all Iraqi cities and villages from terrorism, Adding that what has been achieved contributes to the enhancement of security as well as Iraq, the region and international stability.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said reconstructing Iraq in light of the current challenges it faces is a responsibility that all donor states and regional and international organizations should effectively take part in. His Excellency highlighted that Qatar’s participation in the conference comes as part of its continuous support to Iraq and its people to reconstruct it.