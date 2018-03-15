Iraq Hosts Four-Party Counter-Terrorism Security Meeting

By Tasnim News Agency

Military representatives of Iran, Iraq, Russia and Syria held a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday to coordinate efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Defense of Minister of Iraq Erfan al-Hiyali paid a visit to the headquarters of a 4-party center for security cooperation in Baghdad on Wednesday.

In a meeting with military representatives of Iran, Russia and Syria in the center, Hiyali said Iraq owes its success in the fight against terrorism to cooperation with Tehran, Moscow and Damascus.

The minister also noted that the establishment of the 4-party center after invasion of Iraq by the Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group helped the Iraqi Army defeat terrorists and force them out.

In comments at the meeting, Iran’s military attaché General Mostafa Moradian hailed the quadrilateral coalition as a successful model for regional cooperation against terrorism.

He also called for joint action against the extremist ideologies and the sleeping terrorist cells after the collapse of the self-proclaimed caliphate of Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

In November 2017, Daesh terrorists were flushed out of their last stronghold in Syria’s Al-Bukamal. The city’s liberation marked an end to the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate it had declared in 2014.

Daesh militants made swift advances in northern and western Iraq over the summer of 2014, after capturing large areas of Syria.

But the timely support by Iran helped Syria and Iraq fight off Daesh. In addition, formation of military units by volunteers in Iraq, known as Hashd al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization Units, blunted the edge of Daesh offensive and later made the terror group withdraw from much of the territories it had occupied.