Erdogan Says TANAP Gas To Help West Realize Importance Of Turkish-Azerbaijani Solidarity

By Trend News Agency

By Rufiz Hafizoglu

The West will understand the importance of solidarity between Turkey and Azerbaijan when it receives gas through the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on June 14.

Erdogan noted that the opening of TANAP turns Turkey into an increasingly strong state in the region.

“With the opening of TANAP and the construction of the Turkish Stream, Turkey has become an energy hub of the region,” Erdogan said.

The opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, in the Turkish province of Eskisehir with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan – Ilham Aliyev, Turkey – Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukraine – Petro Poroshenko and Serbia – Alexander Vucic.

The launch ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

Thus, the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor – from the Sangachal terminal expanded for Shah Deniz-2 to the expanded South Caucasus gas pipeline. The project will continue to develop on a rolled-up basis. The next stage will be the commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which the gas will enter the territory of Turkey and will be delivered further to Europe.

The TANAP pipeline is laid from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP together with another gas – Transadriatic pipeline (TAP) is part of the “Southern Gas Corridor” project, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani “Shah Deniz” field to Europe.

The initial capacity of the TANAP pipeline is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest – to Europe. After the completion of the TAP, the gas will be delivered to Europe approximately in the early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC – 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji – 7 percent, BOTAS – 30 percent, and BP – 12 percent.