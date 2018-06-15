Russia Routs Saudi Arabia 5-0 As 2018 FIFA World Cup Kicks Off

By Tasnim News Agency

The World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday as the host nation took on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow, thrilling spectators with a resounding 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Iury Gazinsky scored the first goal of Russia 2018 with a firmly-placed header, before substitute Denis Cheryshev – who replaced the injured Alan Dzagoev – scored the second before the break.

Artem Dzyuba’s goal came mere moments after being introduced before Cheryshev’s stunner and Aleksandr Golovin’s free kick sealed the victory.

Russia is spending more than $13 billion (11 billion euros) on hosting football’s showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.