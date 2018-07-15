Iran’s Top General Due In Pakistan For Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri is planned to pay an official visit to neighboring Pakistan in the near future in a bid to boost the defense ties between the two countries.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Major General Baqeri will travel to Islamabad at the official invitation of his Pakistani counterpart General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During his visit, the Iranian commander plans to discuss ways to boost defense cooperation between the two neighbors in various areas, including border security and fighting terrorism.

The two sides will also exchange views about the latest developments in the region and the Muslim world.

Last November, Bajwa visited Tehran after 10 Iranian border guards were killed and two others injured in an ambush near the town of Mirjaveh in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, which borders Pakistan