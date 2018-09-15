ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

US To Impose Tough Sanctions On Iran In November, Including Flights

By

The US Assistant Secretary Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that the United States will impose tough sanctions on Iran starting Nov. 4, including sanctions on Iranian carrier Mahan and its supporters.

Billingslea praised Gulf countries’ unprecedented support for the administration’s efforts to put an end to Iran’s influence in the region.

“Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, continues to fund groups like Hizballah and Hamas and bankroll the Syrian regime’s slaughter of its people while advancing its missile program and sowing regional instability,” he said refereeing to Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Hamas in Gaza.

“Russia provides weaponry and defense materiel to Iran, and extensive support to the Syrian regime enabling Assad’s brutal targeting of his own citizens,” US Assistant Secretary added.


