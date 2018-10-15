Armenian President Made Unannounced Visit To Moscow To Clarify Recent Developments

By PanARMENIAN

Russian Kommersant reports that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian was in Moscow in the beginning of this week and conducted meetings with the Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Minister, Grigory Karasin. According to the source, the sides discussed Russian-Armenian relations, current situation in Armenia before possible parliamentary elections as well as the situation with Secretary-General of CSTO, Yuri Khachaturov.

Armen Sarkissian made the visit on his way back to Armenia from the trip to New York and Paris. Announcements about this trip were not released, as it was a non-official visit.

Director of the Center for European Studies, Artur Ghazinyan talked to Kommersant stating that while according to the new constitution the authorities of the president in foreign affairs are limited, Armen Sarkissian in fact, is the diplomatic emissary of RA, helping the new authorities of the country to establish contacts with key partners. “His great experience in the field of foreign affairs gives him the opportunity to do so and the lack of experience in the new government supports that”, stated Ghazinyan.

He is sure that the discussions in Moscow were coordinated with the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and supposes that the main aim of the meetings was to clarify the recent political developments in Armenia to the Russian side as the confrontation between the new authorities and its opposition still continues in the country.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian commented on the announcement by the Russian press stating that he is very happy about the entire visit to Moscow and the conducted meetings. “It was a very pleasant dinner”, said Sarkissian about the meeting with Lavrov, announces Sputnik Armenia.

President provided no further details.

Earlier it was announced that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will soon make a statement about “Making Amendments and Addenda to the Constitutional Law of the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly” Armenian law.