October 15, 2018
Iranian Engineers Unveil Reverse-Engineered Lamborghini.

Iranian Engineers Unveil Reverse-Engineered Lamborghini

A team of Iranian engineers in Tabriz unveiled the finished product of five-year-work, a reverse-engineered Lamborghini Murcielago SV.

The luxury car is a perfect copy to its Italian counterpart.

Leader and designer of the creative team Masoud Moradi said that his crew has gone through the research, design, modeling, and manufacturing phases throughout the last five years.

The real Lamborghini Murcielago was produced between 2001 and 2010 by the iconic Italian car manufacturer.


Tasnim News Agency

