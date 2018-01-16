Lundin Awarded 14 Licenses In Norwegian Licensing Round

Lundin Petroleum announced Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway has been awarded a total of 14 exploration license interests in the 2017 Norwegian licensing round (Awards in Predefined Areas, APA).

The record-high award includes six licenses in the North Sea, four licenses in the Norwegian Sea and four licenses in the southern Barents Sea.

Six of the awarded licenses will be operated by Lundin Norway.

Lundin Petroleum had proven and probable reserves of 716.2 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMboe) as of January 1, 2016.

Lundin Petroleum is one of Europe’s leading independent oil and gas exploration and production companies with operations focused on Norway and listed on NASDAQ Stockholm (ticker “LUPE”).