Two Missing In Crash Of Iran’s Damavand Destroyer In Caspian Sea

Two members of the Iranian Navy on board Damavand destroyer have gone missing in the Caspian Sea after the military vessel had an accident near the port and suffered serious damages, Iran’s Army announced.

Army Spokesperson General Shahin Taqikhani said on Monday that a search operation is underway to find the two servicemen missing in the January 10 incident.

The spokesperson cited adverse weather conditions and a sudden deterioration of storm as the factor behind the crash.

Contrary to the initial reports about minor damages to the destroyer, the assessment teams have found out that the vessel has suffered serious damages and needs a complete overhaul, he added.

On Wednesday, Damavand destroyer had a crash when it was docking at port in Iran’s northern province of Gilan in stormy weather.

The 100-meter-long destroyer that weighs more than 1300 tons officially joined the Navy’s northern fleet in the Caspian Sea in March 2015.

More than 700 industrial, research and academic Iranian centers cooperated in designing and producing the military vessel, which is also a training warship.