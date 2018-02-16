Abbey Of 13th Century Marian Apparition Now Under DHI Management

By Eurasia Review

The Dignitatis Humanae Institute has signed an accord with the Italian Ministry for Culture to become the official Leaseholder of the ancient Abbey of Trisulti.

The original monastery, whose ruins still stand nearby, was built in AD 996. Pope Innocent III ordered the current structure built in 1204 after the Virgin Mary appeared to a hermit in the grotto beneath what later became the monastery, and whose appearance produced a miraculous spring which still runs to this day. Innocent’s summer palace was the building that today includes a national library of some 38,000 volumes.

Presiding Abbot of the Cistercian Congregation of Casamari, Dom Eugenio Romagnuolo O.Cist – of the outgoing community – is an active member of the DHI’s Board of Trustees, thus ensuring continuity with the past as Trisulti goes forward into the future under its new leadership.

H.E. Cardinal Renato Raffaele Martino, Honorary President of the DHI, said, “I would like to thank Caterina Bon Valsassina and her colleagues on the Adjudicating Commission at the Ministry for Culture for their competence and diligence with which they have performed their difficult task, and we are proud and honoured to have been selected. I would also like to thank Minister Dario Franceschini for his pioneering policy of cooperation between the Ministry and private institutions for the greater promotion of the common good.”

Benjamin Harnwell, President of the Board of Trustees, said that, “Trisulti will be the home of a number of projects that underscore the fact that man is made in the image and likeness of God, and that recognition of the imago Dei is the cornerstone of the Judaeo-Christian foundations of Western Civilisation. We are praying for the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary over this new chapter in our mission as we go forward.”