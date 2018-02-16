Azerbaijan’s Aliyev Says Southern Gas Corridor Project Of Energy Cooperation

By Trend News Agency

The Southern Gas Corridor is a project of cooperation in energy sector and it demonstrates how the cooperation should be, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev made the remarks as he was addressing the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku Feb. 15.

President Aliyev stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor is an energy security project.

Indeed, when we are dealing with national security, energy security is one of the most important elements now. The Southern Gas Corridor is the energy diversification project, and we have diversified routes and sources.This is a true diversification. Because, diversification of the routes is somewhat different from ours. The Southern Gas Corridor is a project of energy cooperation and shows how the cooperation should be.Cooperation is possible only when all parties benefit from it. For this reason, at the beginning our main goal is to find a good balance between producers, transit countries and consumers. We can succeed only in this case and the successful implementation of the project shows that we are on the right way,” he said.

President Aliyev emphasized that the interests of producers or producer, there is only one producer- Azerbaijan for the time being, transit countries and consumers are fully taken into account and the Southern Gas Corridor opens way to a few billion investments in all countries involved.

“This means thousands of new jobs. It means not only energy, but also transport infrastructure, investment in transport infrastructure. The Southern Gas Corridor will lead to the gasification of many parts of countries, located along the route and the participant countries. All of these mean development, stability, the possibility of forecasting and opens way for cooperation. Because, today, participant countries of the Southern Gas Corridor are very close partners of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has already signed declarations on strategic partnership with the vast majority of these countries. Presently, we are negotiating with the European Union and the new partnership agreement will create a new format for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union. “