Feldblum’s Nomination Must Be Pulled – OpEd

By William Donohue

Someone in the Trump administration blew it big time when Chai Feldblum was selected to remain at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). Her name was forwarded to the Senate in December for renomination; her term expires July 1.

The Catholic League stands with Senator Mike Lee who on February 14th called on President Trump to withdraw her name. No doubt the president would, if only he knew how extremist she is.

When Chai Feldblum taught at Georgetown University Law School, she distinguished herself by saying that in a conflict between religious liberty and sexual rights (read: gay rights), the former should yield to the latter. This despite the fact that religious liberty is a First Amendment right and sexual rights are nowhere mentioned in the Constitution.

Feldblum is so radical that she didn’t say most of the time religious liberty should take a backseat to sexual liberty, she said all of the time. “I’m having a hard time coming up with any case in which religious liberty should win,” she said. (My italic.)

Feldblum is so far gone that she contends that homosexual men and lesbians—whom the lesbian professor calls queers—should be able to adopt a child and be given exactly the same kinds of governmental benefits afforded conventional marital unions, even if they don’t live under the same roof.

In 2006, Feldblum signed a statement, “Beyond Same-Sex Marriage,” that included the following gem. “Queer couples who decide to jointly create and raise a child with another queer person or couples, in two households,” should be given all the benefits that accrue to married men and women.

This is not normal. It is a bastardization of marriage, the ultimate losers of whom are children. If this needs to explained, it is too late. When common sense has been abandoned, no amount of discourse can work. The clueless should stay in places like Georgetown Law, or the local asylum, and not wander out, at least not without a GPS ankle bracelet.

Trump needs to withdraw Feldblum’s name immediately. Kudos to Senator Lee for revisiting her renomination.