Trump Contending With And Defeating Deep State Mainstream Media – OpEd

President Donald Trump has single-handedly restored the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by slamming and challenging the long-stagnant, establishment Deep State mainstream media, while supporting and championing the alternative media in the United States of America.

President Donald Trump has now successfully won over much of the major mainstream media, and the ones that he hasn’t, are struggling against the ropes, defending their entire existence as mouthpieces for the Deep State with their “fake news.”

The sheer tenacity, power, and positive attitude of President Trump, as a seasoned New York City businessman, are indeed serving him well.

He has also helped to launch and facilitate the alternative media, which is also now rapidly becoming the “new” mainstream media, with these outlets now enjoying 1000s of times more viewers and consumers than their decades-long stagnant mainstream media competition.

In this vein, the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is in full swing, where the honest and open “alternative media,” once stifled and sabotaged by the mainstream media in decades past, has now been given “legs” and support from the White House like at no other time in U.S. history.

And his enemies in the mainstream media are literally running for cover at the “America-First” titan that they have unwittingly unleashed.

This is the essence of a free press – where one or two dedicated journalists, not being blessed with any bank loans or cash from wealthy cronies, but just simply having passion for the media and free speech, can literally launch an alternative non-mainstream media outlet and actually enjoy a full, rewarding, and strong career, rather than one eked out in the shadows, under the heavy thumb and antagonism of the established mainstream media outlets.

Additionally, various alternatives to the major search engines and social media sites, having already been proven to have been openly supported, funded, and allied with the Deep State, are also beginning to emerge, manned and gunned by some of the brightest and most innovative minds and imaginations of our nation’s best and brightest.

Anyone who falsely pontificates that President Donald Trump is at “war” with the media is sorely misinformed – if anything, President Donald Trump may have saved the First Amendment and media in the United States as we know it, by injecting new life, competition, alternative viewpoints, love and respect for the U.S. Constitution and the Rule of Law, as well as a deep and abiding love for the United States of America.