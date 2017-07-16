Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo Cancillería del Ecuador, Wikipedia Commons.Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo Cancillería del Ecuador, Wikipedia Commons.

Turkey: 7,000 Public Sector Workers Dismissed Ahead Of Failed Coup Anniversary

Turkey dismissed more than 7,000 police, soldiers and ministry officials under a new decree published on Friday under a state of emergency imposed after last year’s failed coup.

A total of 7,563 people – including police – have been dismissed in the latest purge, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Turkish authorities also stripped 342 retired army personnel of their rank, Anadolu said.

Earlier, Hurriyet daily reported that 7,348 people including 2,303 police – were dismissed in total.

The new decree came a day before Turkey marks the first anniversary of a military-led bid to seize power from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey blamed the failed putsch on US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who denies the accusations, and vowed to root out his “virus” from state institutions.

Since then some 50,000 people have been arrested and over 100,000 fired or suspended from their jobs.

