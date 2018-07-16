ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, July 16, 2018
Israeli Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15I Ra'am. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Gruenwald, USAF.

Israeli Rockets Hit Syrian Military Position In Aleppo – Reports

Syrian state media said on Sunday that Israeli rockets had hit a Syrian military position near Nairab airport on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.

The report said the strikes had targeted military sites north of Nairab airport, causing “only material damage,” Syrian state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.

It said the strikes were an attempt by Israel to support rebels in southern Syria, where Syrian government forces have been waging an offensive.

Israel, concerned that Iran’s growing presence in Syria is a threat to its security, has struck dozens of Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria over the course of the seven-year conflict.

Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and backs a number of militias, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, fighting in support of Assad.


