Thursday, August 16, 2018
Iran and Saudi Arabia flags.

Asian Games: Iran 0 – 0 Saudi Arabia

Iran and Saudi Arabia football teams played out a goalless draw in the 2018 Asian Games on Wednesday.

In the match held at the 28,000-capacity Wibawa Mukti Stadium in the Indonesian capital, both teams created scoring chances but lacked of cutting edge.

Zlatko Kranjcar’s boys will meet North Korea and Myanmar on August 17 and 20 respectively.

Football at the 2018 Asian Games is being held from 14 August to 1 September 2018 in Indonesia.

In addition to the host city, Palembang, matches will be played in Bekasi, Cibinong, Cikarang, and Soreang.

The former world’s largest stadium, Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta will not host the football events. The stadium will host the ceremonies and the Athletics.


Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

